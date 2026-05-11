Domingo Gonzalez News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Mariners recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
He's grabbing the roster spot vacated by Jose Ferrer, who has gone on paternity leave. Gonzalez has posted a 1.80 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 15 innings with Tacoma this season. He will be making his major-league debut when/if he enters a game.
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