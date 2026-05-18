Domingo Gonzalez News: Sent down to minors
The Mariners optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Gonzalez is unscored upon in four relief outings for Seattle this season but nonetheless finds himself jettisoned back to the minors. Robinson Ortiz will absorb his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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