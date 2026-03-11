Domingo Gonzalez headshot

Domingo Gonzalez News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Mariners optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Gonzalez has made four Cactus League appearances, permitting one run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings. The 26-year-old was a waiver claim off the Mariners last August and has yet to make his major-league debut.

Domingo Gonzalez
Seattle Mariners
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Domingo Gonzalez See More
