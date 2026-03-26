Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Blasts two long balls in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Canzone went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Thursday in an Opening Day loss to the Guardians.

All four of Seattle's runs in the game came on solo homers, and Canzone was responsible for two of those. He took Tanner Bibee (shoulder) deep in the second inning and added a 444-foot shot off Shawn Armstrong in the seventh. Canzone belted 11 home runs across 268 regular-season plate appearances last season, so he has the potential to be a decent source of power. He started at DH on Thursday and should also log time in the outfield, potentially giving him enough playing time to be worth a look in most fantasy leagues.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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