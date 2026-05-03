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Dominic Canzone News: Exiting lineup versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With the Mariners facing off against a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) for the second time in the series, the left-handed-hitting Canzone will once again exit the starting nine. Rob Refsnyder will replace Canzone as the Mariners' designated hitter.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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