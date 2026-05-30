Dominic Canzone News: Homer, double in win
Canzone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Canzone logged his first multi-hit game since April 29 versus the Twins. The 28-year-old has homered twice over his last three contests. He's batting .240 with a .785 OPS, six homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and 10 doubles over 137 plate appearances this season. Canzone is filling a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter.
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