Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Homer, double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Canzone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Canzone logged his first multi-hit game since April 29 versus the Twins. The 28-year-old has homered twice over his last three contests. He's batting .240 with a .785 OPS, six homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and 10 doubles over 137 plate appearances this season. Canzone is filling a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Canzone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Canzone See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
33 days ago