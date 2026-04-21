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Dominic Canzone News: Homer, two hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Canzone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 6-4 loss to the A's.

Canzone extended Seattle's early lead to 3-0 in the second inning with his third homer of the season, a leadoff blast off J.T. Ginn. The 28-year-old Canzone has been limited to the strong side of a platoon to open the year, though he's been hot at the plate, going 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits in his last two contests. Overall, Canzone is slashing .275/.333/.569 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored across 57 plate appearances.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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