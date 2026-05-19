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Dominic Canzone News: Idle versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Canzone is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending southpaw Anthony Kay to the mound to start, so the left-handed hitting Canzone will take a seat to begin the game. Rob Refsnyder has the start as the designated hitter and batting leadoff.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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