Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Joining big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Canzone is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Canzone will seemingly replace Victor Robles (shoulder) on the 26-man roster with Robles expected to be placed on the injured list. Canzone has produced a .276 average with two solo home runs and six runs scored over 29 at-bats in eight games with Tacoma so far this season.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now