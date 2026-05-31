Dominic Canzone News: Lifts another homer in win

Canzone went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Canzone restored a one-run lead for the Mariners in the bottom of the sixth inning. He has gone deep in three of his last four games and has a total of six extra-base hits over his last eight contests. For the season, he's batting .250 with an .826 OPS, seven homers, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base across 141 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role.