Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Lifts another homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Canzone went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Canzone restored a one-run lead for the Mariners in the bottom of the sixth inning. He has gone deep in three of his last four games and has a total of six extra-base hits over his last eight contests. For the season, he's batting .250 with an .826 OPS, seven homers, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base across 141 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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