Dominic Canzone News: Lifts grand slam in win

Canzone went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Astros.

Canzone set a career high with five RBI in this contest. He hit the grand slam in the fourth inning to blow the game open for the Mariners, and he added the sac fly as icing in the ninth. This may be the jump start he needs to get back on track -- even with this effort, he's just 3-for-19 with a 3:6 BB:K over 10 games in May. For the season, he's hitting .256 with a .797 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 97 plate appearances. Canzone is handling a platoon role as the Mariners' preferred designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, though he could fill in as a corner outfielder if injuries pile up.