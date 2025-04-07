Dominic Canzone News: Officially recalled from Triple-A

The Mariners recalled Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Canzone will take the spot on the Mariners' 26-man roster vacated by Victor Robles after he was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left shoulder dislocation. Canzone has gone 7-for-13 with four runs scored and two solo home runs over his last three outings with Tacoma, and the 27-year-old will look to carry that momentum into the big leagues. He appeared in 67 games for the Mariners in 2024 and slashed .196/.271/.381 with eight home runs and 17 RBI across 188 plate appearances.