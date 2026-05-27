Dominic Canzone News: Sitting against versus lefty

Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The Mariners will keep Canzone and fellow left-handed hitter Luke Raley on the bench for the second game in a row while the Athletics send another lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill. Seattle will go with Randy Arozarena as its designated hitter and Rob Refsnyder, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles as its starting outfield trio for the series finale in Sacramento.