Dominic Canzone headshot

Dominic Canzone News: Starting in right field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:40pm

Canzone is starting in right field Sunday versus the Astros.

Canzone will take over in right field in the series finale after he went 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series. Taylor Ward (quadriceps) will be forced to miss a fourth game in a row, so Canzone will draw a start in the outfield. Weston Wilson will handle designated hitter and bat eighth against Houston.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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