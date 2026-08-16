Dominic Canzone News: Starting in right field

Canzone is starting in right field Sunday versus the Astros.

Canzone will take over in right field in the series finale after he went 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series. Taylor Ward (quadriceps) will be forced to miss a fourth game in a row, so Canzone will draw a start in the outfield. Weston Wilson will handle designated hitter and bat eighth against Houston.