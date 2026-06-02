Dominic Canzone News: Stays hot with three hits
Canzone went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.
Canzone logged his third multi-hit effort over the last four games. The 28-year-old is doing his part to maintain his status as the Mariners' strong-side platoon option at designated hitter. He has gone 9-for-23 (.391) over his last seven games, lifting him to a .264 average and .840 OPS with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base over 53 contests this season.
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