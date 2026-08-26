Dominic Canzone News: Taking seat against lefty
Canzone is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies.
The lefty-swinging Canzone has been an everyday player for the Mariners in the second half, but he's getting a day off Wednesday as the Phillies go with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the bump. Jhonny Pereda is grabbing a start in Canzone's place, as he will do the catching, Cal Raleigh will be the designated hitter and Taylor Ward will play right field.
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