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Dominic Canzone News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Canzone will take a seat along with fellow left-handed hitters Luke Raley, Brendan Donovan (hip) and Josh Naylor while the Rangers send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill. With Canzone on the bench, Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching but will remain in the lineup at designated hitter.

Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners
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