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Dominic Fletcher News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Pirates reassigned Fletcher to minor-league camp Monday.

Fletcher saw action in 12 games in the majors with the White Sox in 2025, but after joining the Pirates on a minor-league pact over the winter, he was viewed as a longshot to break camp with the big club. He'll likely be in line for steady at-bats at Indianapolis but will presumably need an injury or two to hit the Pittsburgh outfield before he gets another chance in the big leagues.

Dominic Fletcher
Pittsburgh Pirates
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