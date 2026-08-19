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Dominic Fletcher News: Released by Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Pirates released Fletcher on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fletcher has slashed .313/.387/.418 with five RBI and 15 runs scored in 21 games since signing a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in mid-July. He'll now exercise an opt-out clause and test his value in the open market, though he may have to settle for another minor-league contract.

Dominic Fletcher
 Free Agent
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