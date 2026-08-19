Dominic Fletcher News: Released by Bucs
The Pirates released Fletcher on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fletcher has slashed .313/.387/.418 with five RBI and 15 runs scored in 21 games since signing a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in mid-July. He'll now exercise an opt-out clause and test his value in the open market, though he may have to settle for another minor-league contract.
Dominic Fletcher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Fletcher See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups346 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Last UpsSeptember 21, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Playoff PushSeptember 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Fletcher See More