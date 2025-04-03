Dominic Keegan Injury: Sidelined with elbow injury

Triple-A Durham placed Keegan on the 7-day injured list with an elbow injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He was back to throwing by mid-March but opened the year on the shelf. Keegan is the best hitter of the Rays' catching prospects, but his defense is generally panned and could limit his playing time in the majors. Keegan hit .285/.371/.435 with nine home runs and a 20.4 percent strikeout rate in 104 games last year as a 23-year-old at Double-A.