Dominic Keegan headshot

Dominic Keegan News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Rays optioned Keegan to minor-league camp Sunday.

Keegan played in seven Grapefruit League games but never got going at the plate, as he finished 1-for-11 with six strikeouts. He should return to Triple-A Durham, where he posted a .735 OPS with 10 homers in 69 games during 2025.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Keegan See More
