Dominic Keegan News: Sent to minors
The Rays optioned Keegan to minor-league camp Sunday.
Keegan played in seven Grapefruit League games but never got going at the plate, as he finished 1-for-11 with six strikeouts. He should return to Triple-A Durham, where he posted a .735 OPS with 10 homers in 69 games during 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Keegan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Keegan See More