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Dominic Smith News: Big night against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Guardians.

The 30-year-old has had an impressive start to the season as a strong-side platoon option at designated hitter. Through 10 games, Smith is slashing .357/.400/.571 with two homers, eight runs and eight RBI, but his playing time could take a hit once Sean Murphy (hip) comes off the IL, giving Atlanta more flexibility to use one of its catchers at DH.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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