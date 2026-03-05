Dominic Smith News: Clearer path to roster spot
Smith could wind up making Atlanta's 26-man roster in the wake of a season-long suspension to Jurickson Profar, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Profar was set to serve as Atlanta's primary DH while also serving as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in left field. Smith can't help on the latter front as a lefty swinger, but he might help fill the void at DH against right-handed pitching. The 30-year-old slashed .284/.333/.417 over 63 games for the Giants in 2025 with five homers while primarily playing first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week165 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer166 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends170 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week172 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More