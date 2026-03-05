Dominic Smith News: Clearer path to roster spot

Smith could wind up making Atlanta's 26-man roster in the wake of a season-long suspension to Jurickson Profar, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Profar was set to serve as Atlanta's primary DH while also serving as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in left field. Smith can't help on the latter front as a lefty swinger, but he might help fill the void at DH against right-handed pitching. The 30-year-old slashed .284/.333/.417 over 63 games for the Giants in 2025 with five homers while primarily playing first base.