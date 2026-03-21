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Dominic Smith News: Could make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 9:30am

Atlanta signed Smith to a one-year split contract Saturday.

Smith was invited to spring training by Atlanta in mid-February and slashed .242/.342/.364 with one home run and four RBI in 38 plate appearances over 12 Grapefruit League games. If he makes the Opening Day roster, Smith could see some work as the designated hitter against right-handed pitching for as long as Sean Murphy (hip) is sidelined.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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