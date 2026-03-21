Dominic Smith News: Could make Opening Day roster
Atlanta signed Smith to a one-year split contract Saturday.
Smith was invited to spring training by Atlanta in mid-February and slashed .242/.342/.364 with one home run and four RBI in 38 plate appearances over 12 Grapefruit League games. If he makes the Opening Day roster, Smith could see some work as the designated hitter against right-handed pitching for as long as Sean Murphy (hip) is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week181 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer182 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends186 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week188 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch193 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More