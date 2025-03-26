Dominic Smith News: Cut loose by New York

The Yankees released Smith on Monday.

Smith will head to the open market in search of a new opportunity after exercising the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Yankees shortly after being informed that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old first baseman logged 307 plate appearances in the majors last season between Boston and Cincinnati, producing a .233/.313/.378 slash line with six home runs and 34 RBI.