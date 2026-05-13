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Dominic Smith News: Four hits in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 10:38am

Smith went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

While none of the knocks went for extra bases, it was still a strong showing for the 30-year-old. With Sean Murphy (finger) back on the IL, Smith should resume his role as Atlanta's primary DH against right-handed pitching. Through 81 plate appearances with the platoon edge this season, he's erupted for a .378/.407/.581 slash line with four homers and 18 RBI.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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