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Dominic Smith News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Atlanta is giving Drake Baldwin a day off from catching but keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter, so Smith will be the odd man out of the starting nine. A non-roster invitee in spring training, Smith secured a spot on the Opening Day squad coming out of camp and has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta early on, slashing .345/.362/.600 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs over 18 games.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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