Dominic Smith News: Idle against lefty
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed-hitting Smith will be relegated to the bench for the second straight game while the Angels send another southpaw (Reid Detmers) to the bump. With Smith sitting out, Jonah Heim will receive a start at catcher and Drake Baldwin will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter.
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