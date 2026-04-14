Dominic Smith headshot

Dominic Smith News: Powers Atlanta's offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI during Atlanta's 6-5 win over Miami on Tuesday.

Smith put Atlanta on the board with an RBI single in the second inning, and he gave his team the lead for good in the eighth with a bases-clearing double. The veteran slugger has logged at least one RBI in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has gone 8-for-14 (.571) with one home run and nine RBI. Smith should continue to see regular playing time as Atlanta's designated hitter for as long as Sean Murphy (hip) is on the 10-day injured list.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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