Dominic Smith News: Retreating to bench vs. lefty
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
After starting in the previous four games, the left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench Sunday while the Nationals send southpaw Foster Griffin to the bump. Ronald Acuna will receive a day off from playing the outfield but will remain in the lineup while filling Smith's usual role as Atlanta's designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23Yesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Smith See More