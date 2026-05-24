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Dominic Smith News: Retreating to bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After starting in the previous four games, the left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench Sunday while the Nationals send southpaw Foster Griffin to the bump. Ronald Acuna will receive a day off from playing the outfield but will remain in the lineup while filling Smith's usual role as Atlanta's designated hitter.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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