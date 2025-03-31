Fantasy Baseball
Dominic Smith News: Returns to New York on minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 12:29pm

The Yankees re-signed Smith to a minor-league contract Monday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Smith exercised the opt-out clause in his previous minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month. After being unable to find a major-league job elsewhere, he's ultimately decided to take another minor-league pact from the Yankees and will provide veteran depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

