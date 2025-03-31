Dominic Smith News: Returns to New York on minors deal
The Yankees re-signed Smith to a minor-league contract Monday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
Smith exercised the opt-out clause in his previous minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month. After being unable to find a major-league job elsewhere, he's ultimately decided to take another minor-league pact from the Yankees and will provide veteran depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
