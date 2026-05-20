Dominic Smith News: Smashes three-run homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over Miami.

Smith snapped a long homer drought Wednesday, as his last long ball came over a month ago during the April 17 win in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old journeyman has found a home in 2026 as Atlanta's primary designated hitter, but he does routinely sit versus left-handed pitching. Through 98 at-bats (39 games), Smith is hitting a torrid .337 with nine extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored.