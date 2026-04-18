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Dominic Smith News: Swats fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.

The 30-year-old got hold of a splitter up in the zone from Taijuan Walker in the third inning, giving Smith his fourth homer of the season. He's put together a blistering start to the season as Atlanta's primary DH against right-handed pitching, slashing .362/.380/.660 over 50 plate appearances with 10 runs and 16 RBI, but Smith's playing time will shrink once Sean Murphy (hip) is cleared to come off the IL.

Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves
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