Dominic Smith News: Swats fourth homer
Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.
The 30-year-old got hold of a splitter up in the zone from Taijuan Walker in the third inning, giving Smith his fourth homer of the season. He's put together a blistering start to the season as Atlanta's primary DH against right-handed pitching, slashing .362/.380/.660 over 50 plate appearances with 10 runs and 16 RBI, but Smith's playing time will shrink once Sean Murphy (hip) is cleared to come off the IL.
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