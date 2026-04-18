Dominic Smith News: Swats fourth homer

Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.

The 30-year-old got hold of a splitter up in the zone from Taijuan Walker in the third inning, giving Smith his fourth homer of the season. He's put together a blistering start to the season as Atlanta's primary DH against right-handed pitching, slashing .362/.380/.660 over 50 plate appearances with 10 runs and 16 RBI, but Smith's playing time will shrink once Sean Murphy (hip) is cleared to come off the IL.