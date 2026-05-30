Dominic Smith News: Three hits in Friday's win

Smith went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

All three knocks were singles, but it was still the third time in his last seven games that Smith has recorded multiple hits and multiple runs scored. The 30-year-old is putting together his best campaign since 2020, slashing .336/.362/.513 through 128 plate appearances with five homers, 20 runs and 25 RBI while being Atlanta's primary DH against right-handed pitching.