Dominic Smith News: Walk-off grand slam in team debut

Smith went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Smith played the role of hero Saturday, crushing a walk-off grand slam in his team debut to punctuate Atlanta's six-run comeback in the ninth inning. With Sean Murphy (hip) on the injured list to begin the year and Jurickson Profar suspended for the entire season, the left-handed-hitting Smith has a clear pathway to at-bats at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching for the time being.