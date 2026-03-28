Dominic Smith News: Walk-off grand slam in team debut
Smith went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Royals.
Smith played the role of hero Saturday, crushing a walk-off grand slam in his team debut to punctuate Atlanta's six-run comeback in the ninth inning. With Sean Murphy (hip) on the injured list to begin the year and Jurickson Profar suspended for the entire season, the left-handed-hitting Smith has a clear pathway to at-bats at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching for the time being.
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