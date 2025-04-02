Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Solano headshot

Donovan Solano News: Handling short-side platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Solano will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Solano will pick up his third start of the season, all of which have come at first base and when the Mariners have gone up against left-handed pitching. The 37-year-old looks like he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role while Rowdy Tellez and Luke Raley are healthy and available to serve as the primary options at first base and designated hitter, respectively.

Donovan Solano
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now