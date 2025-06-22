Donovan Solano News: Homers twice, drives in five

Solano went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's win against the Cubs.

Solano ripped a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the seventh. He capped off his day with a two-run single during Seattle's five-run eighth inning. Solano posted three consecutive three-hit games during the weekend series against the Cubs, boosting his season OPS from .490 to .666 in the process. Solano did not homer in any of his first 38 games this season but has gone deep three times in the last six contests.