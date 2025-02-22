Fantasy Baseball
Donovan Solano News: Joining team in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Solano is expected to be present at Seattle's camp Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Solano missed the early part of camp due to visa issues, but the matter appears to have been resolved. Given that there is over a month left until the Mariners' first regular-season game, the infielder's initial absence shouldn't affect his readiness for the start of the campaign. Solano joined Seattle on a one-year contract in January and will likely be used at the corner infield spots during the upcoming season, though he's not slated for an everyday role.

