Donovan Walton News: Idle again versus lefty
Walton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The left-handed-hitting Walton will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Rangers send another southpaw (Cody Bradford) to the bump. Alika Williams will replace Walton at second base and will bat eighth.
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