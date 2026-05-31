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Donovan Walton News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Walton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Walton had started in four of the Angels' previous five games but will head to the bench while the Rays send southpaw Shane McClanahan to the bump. Nick Madrigal will check in for Walton at third base and will bat ninth.

Donovan Walton
Los Angeles Angels
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