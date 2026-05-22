Donovan Walton News: Listed in Halos' lineup Friday

Walton is starting at third base and batting ninth for the Angels in Friday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Walton and Wade Meckler are both in Friday's lineup despite no official transactions being announced, though one expected move is for Yoan Moncada to go on the injured list due to a right knee injury, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Walton has spent the entire 2026 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he is slashing .282/.429/.481 with three steals, seven home runs and 33 RBI across 168 plate appearances. He could see some regular playing time at the hot corner for as long as Moncada is out of action.