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Donovan Walton News: Taking on regular playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 2:16pm

Walton will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels will include Walton in the lineup for the fourth time in five games since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Though Nolan Schanuel's (ankle) move to the injured list Wednesday will open up an everyday role in the infield, Walton -- who has gone 1-for-12 with a 1:4 BB:K since his call-up -- may need to improve his production to hold off Nick Madrigal for playing time at third base.

Donovan Walton
Los Angeles Angels
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