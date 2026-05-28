Donovan Walton News: Tallies three hits Thursday
Walton went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in a 7-1 victory versus Detroit on Thursday.
All three of Walton's hits were singles, but he came around to score following two of the knocks. The journeyman utility player started at third base for the fifth time in the Angels' past six games, so he appears to have earned a fairly firm hold on playing time in the absence of Yoan Moncada (knee). Walton entered Thursday having gone just 2-for-15 since his May 22 call-up, though, so he'd likely need to put together a period of consistent production before fantasy managers consider adding him.
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