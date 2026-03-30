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Doug Nikhazy News: DFA'd by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 3:18pm

The Guardians designated Nikhazy for assignment Monday.

The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Kolby Allard, whose contract was selected by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus. Nikhazy opened the season in Triple-A after being optioned in early March, but he'll likely stay in the organization given that he has two minor-league options left, assuming he clears waivers.

Doug Nikhazy
Cleveland Guardians
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