Doug Nikhazy News: DFA'd by Cleveland
The Guardians designated Nikhazy for assignment Monday.
The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Kolby Allard, whose contract was selected by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus. Nikhazy opened the season in Triple-A after being optioned in early March, but he'll likely stay in the organization given that he has two minor-league options left, assuming he clears waivers.
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