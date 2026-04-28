Doug Nikhazy News: Goes to Cubs via waivers

The Cubs claimed Nikhazy off waivers from the White Sox on Tuesday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

It's the third organization this month for Nikhazy, who went from the Guardians to the White Sox via waivers three-plus weeks ago. The left-hander holds an 8.71 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings in the minors this season and will report to Triple-A Iowa.