Doug Nikhazy News: Moved to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Nikhazy wasn't very effective this spring, giving up seven earned runs on five hits and six walks, though he impressively struck out 12 batters in 8.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track with Columbus, and he could be a candidate to debut at some point this year after posting a 2.87 ERA in Triple-A last season.

