Doug Nikhazy News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Nikhazy entered spring training as a long-shot candidate to make the Guardians' Opening Day roster, and the 27-year-old southpaw will open the 2026 season in the minors. He spent most of the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, where he went 5-7 in 21 games (19 starts) while posting a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB across 86 innings. Nikhazy appeared in two regular-season games for Cleveland in 2025 and could see some starts in the majors in 2026 when the Guardians need an extra arm in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More