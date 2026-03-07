Doug Nikhazy headshot

Doug Nikhazy News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Guardians optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Nikhazy entered spring training as a long-shot candidate to make the Guardians' Opening Day roster, and the 27-year-old southpaw will open the 2026 season in the minors. He spent most of the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, where he went 5-7 in 21 games (19 starts) while posting a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB across 86 innings. Nikhazy appeared in two regular-season games for Cleveland in 2025 and could see some starts in the majors in 2026 when the Guardians need an extra arm in the rotation.

Doug Nikhazy
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
