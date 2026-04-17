Doug Nikhazy News: Recalled Friday

The White Sox recalled Nikhazy from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

The 26-year-old southpaw's last minor-league appearance was Tuesday against Jacksonville, when he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four across four scoreless frames. Bikhazy has started in each of his two outings in Triple-A this season, but he'll likely serve out of the White Sox's bullpen in a long-relief role. Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move.