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Doug Nikhazy News: Returned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The White Sox optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The left-hander was called up by Chicago on Friday and will return to the minors after giving up a run over two innings that day versus the A's in his team debut. Nikhazy's roster spot will be taken by Osvaldo Bido, who is joining the active roster Sunday after being claimed off waivers.

Doug Nikhazy
Chicago White Sox
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