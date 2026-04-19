Doug Nikhazy News: Returned to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Nikhazy to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
The left-hander was called up by Chicago on Friday and will return to the minors after giving up a run over two innings that day versus the A's in his team debut. Nikhazy's roster spot will be taken by Osvaldo Bido, who is joining the active roster Sunday after being claimed off waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More