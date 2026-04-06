Doug Nikhazy News: Scooped up by ChiSox

The White Sox claimed Nikhazy off waivers from the Guardians on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Nikhazy was buried on the Guardians' starting pitching depth chart, but he should have a better chance at emerging as a big-league rotation option for the White Sox at some point later on in 2026. The southpaw made two appearances in the majors for Cleveland last season but otherwise spent the entire campaign at Triple-A Columbus, producing a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB across 86 innings.