Doug Nikhazy headshot

Doug Nikhazy News: Scooped up by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:44am

The White Sox claimed Nikhazy off waivers from the Guardians on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Nikhazy was buried on the Guardians' starting pitching depth chart, but he should have a better chance at emerging as a big-league rotation option for the White Sox at some point later on in 2026. The southpaw made two appearances in the majors for Cleveland last season but otherwise spent the entire campaign at Triple-A Columbus, producing a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB across 86 innings.

Doug Nikhazy
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Doug Nikhazy See More
Farm Futures: Massive Prospect Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Massive Prospect Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
May 30, 2024
Minor League Barometer
MLB
Minor League Barometer
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
July 25, 2023
Farm Futures: Post-Draft Top 400 Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Post-Draft Top 400 Update
Author Image
James Anderson
July 19, 2021